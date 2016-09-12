Taken from the Nomadic Delirium Press blog:
A review of the June 2016 issue of The Fifth Di... has been posted at http://sfcrowsnest.org.uk/the-fifth-dimension-june-2016-edited-by-j-allen-irwin-e-mag-review/
There's
a misspelling of the editor's name, but we've heard that that will be
fixed. Reviews for the small press can be hard to get, and this one is
appreciated...especially since the author liked the zine!!!
Monday, September 12, 2016
